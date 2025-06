" " From pale green leaves to star-shaped flowers, succulents have so much to offer in a garden. AerialPerspective Images / Getty Images

Looking to green up your space without a lot of fuss? These types of succulents thrive with minimal care and add a sculptural edge to any setting. Perfect for a succulent garden, indoor containers or even your desk.

Most succulent plants love well drained soil, bright light and infrequent watering. Let the soil dry completely between waterings to avoid root rot.

These plants are drought-tolerant, stylish and great for anyone new to gardening.