How Universal Remotes Work

Pros and Cons of Universal Remotes
While universal remotes have their advantages -- remote consolidation, macro commands, glow-in-the-dark features -- they can also be a real chore to set up. Before you purchase a universal remote, you may want to examine what you hope to get out of the purchase.
Are you looking to simplify your remote control programming but don't know where to start? If so, you may not want to buy a complicated remote with lots of features that can be accessed only by scrolling through multiple menu options. A simple, inexpensive multibrand remote could be a good choice for you. On the other hand, if money isn't an issue, you could pay an installer to program your high-end, top-of-the-line universal remote.
But if you're looking for a universal remote that can operate all of your electronics' complex functions, a basic universal remote likely won't cut it. You may want to opt for a higher-end model with the capacity to store a great deal of programming. But beware of feature overload -- unless you know that you'll use all the functions on your remote, choose one that has only the features you need.
For more information on universal remotes, see the links on the following page.
