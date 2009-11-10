10 Creeping Vines that Provide Privacy

Virginia Creeper
Unlike the passion flower, the Virginia creeper is usually grown for its foliage instead of its flowers. The Virginia creeper's leaves will change from a dark green to a deep red color in the fall. Virginia creeper can be mistaken for poison ivy, but instead of three leaves, it has five [source: Klingaman]. Another distinguishing characteristic of the plant is its bluish-black berries. These berries are poisonous to humans, but are very attractive to birds [source: Buncombe County Cooperative Extension].
Virginia creeper also can grow on a lot of different surfaces because it clings to surfaces with adhesive extensions. "It's very aggressive; as it grows, it clings onto everything," says Keven Graham, ASLA, principal and landscape architect of Planning Resources in Illinois.
Virginia creeper is a good choice for hiding an unsightly fence or climbing up a vertical wall as a barrier.
Whether growing Virginia creeper on a fence or large-flowered clematis on a lattice beside your deck, vines can provide a beautiful and functional way to provide privacy in your garden.
