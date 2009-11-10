10 Creeping Vines that Provide Privacy

For a sweet scent to lure the humming bird, jasmine will do the trick. iStockphoto.com /KjellBrynildsen

Like roses, jasmine also has a scent that can be a draw to this plant. The white-flowered vine does well in sunny locations that aren't very dry.

A popular variety is common jasmine. It produces fragrant white flowers that can attract both hummingbirds and butterflies [source: Kluepfel & Polomski]. The majority of other jasmine vines are semi-tropical and should only be planted in the spring, after all chances for frost have passed.

Jasmine twines around objects to climb, meaning that it needs some type of support to raise vertically. Try using jasmine on an arbor or trellis near your home, or along a path where visitors can enjoy the fragrance.