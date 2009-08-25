10 Power Tools that Need Maintenance

Plug 'em in, gas 'em up or pop in some batteries. Power tools make home improvements, repairs and maintenance that much easier. You use them for all kinds of projects, from quick fixes indoors to seasonal work in your garden. While they're relatively easy to operate, power tools still require regular maintenance. Are you giving your power tools the care and attention they need to last you a lifetime? You might be surprised at how easy it is to protect them against wear and tear, so they'll last you longer than one season. It'll save you money in the long run, too.