5 Glass-top Stove Cleaning Tips

Dinner was served, the table's been cleared and the dishes are done. By this time, it'd surely be tempting to take a pass on cleaning the glass-top stove, but in the long run it's much easier to spend an extra minute or two on it. Before you dive into cleaning it you must make sure the range is completely cooled. This is done in part to avoid burning your hand as you clean the surface, but also because spraying or applying any cleaning product when the stove-top is hot can burn the solvent right onto the glass, making the task at hand even more challenging. Fortunately, most glass-top stoves have a heat indicator light, which automatically shuts off once safe levels are achieved, so you don't risk personal injury when checking to see if it's safe to clean.

If your stove-top is pretty clean already it's easy to maintain this sparkling appearance. In fact, it's a great idea to get into the daily habit of spraying the surface with a spray bottle filled with either distilled white vinegar or plain water. Then, use a microfiber cloth to gently wipe any liquid and residue away. Use a dry microfiber cloth to buff any streaks from the surface to reveal a crystal clear glass-top stove! [source: Merry Maids].

Of course, sometimes life gets in the way and we don't care for our appliances as fastidiously as we would like. Keep reading to learn more about how to eradicate truly tough stuff from your glass-top stove.