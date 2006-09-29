How to Choose Kitchen Appliances

Appliances are the workhorses of your kitchen. Together, they will add up to about nine percent of your kitchen budget. This figure is surprisingly low, considering the technological advances and energy efficiencies today's appliances offer. While features and performance are obviously the most important considerations in choosing appliances, how they'll look in your kitchen probably matters to you, too.

White appliances are still the classic favorite, followed by black. Stainless steel, with its professional look, continues to grow in popularity. If you covet a simple Shaker-style space or a luxurious Italian villa setting, however, you may want to hide the fridge and dishwasher out of sight. To meet this need, savvy cabinet manufacturers offer coordinated cabinet fronts that adhere easily and provide a custom-designed look. To further the traditional, low-tech look, you can opt for small-appliance depots in countertop-height cabinets. You can even choose a specially designed under-counter oven. In this article, we will examine most kitchen appliances, including: