How to Choose Kitchen Appliances

Appliances are the workhorses of your kitchen. Together, they will add up to about nine percent of your kitchen budget. This figure is surprisingly low, considering the technological advances and energy efficiencies today's appliances offer. While features and performance are obviously the most important considerations in choosing appliances, how they'll look in your kitchen probably matters to you, too.
Kitchen Appliances Image Gallery
Advertisement
White appliances are still the classic favorite, followed by black. Stainless steel, with its professional look, continues to grow in popularity. If you covet a simple Shaker-style space or a luxurious Italian villa setting, however, you may want to hide the fridge and dishwasher out of sight. To meet this need, savvy cabinet manufacturers offer coordinated cabinet fronts that adhere easily and provide a custom-designed look. To further the traditional, low-tech look, you can opt for small-appliance depots in countertop-height cabinets. You can even choose a specially designed under-counter oven. In this article, we will examine most kitchen appliances, including:
- How to Choose an OvenOvens and ranges come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, and it's not always easy to figure which model would be right fit for your kitchen. In this section, we will review all the oven and range options available on the market, including gas versus electric. We will also look at range hoods, a vital element of any kitchen where you plan to do a lot of cooking.
- How to Choose a RefrigeratorBuying the right refrigerator is vitally important. Not only is refrigerator responsible for preventing your food from spoiling, it is also one of the few appliances in your home that runs continuously all the time. On this page, we will show you how to find a reliable refrigerator and how to find the perfect refrigerator for your kitchen.
- How to Choose a SinkWhen buying a sink for your kitchen there are many factors to consider. Sinks do far more than just provide cold and hot water. You must also consider water purifiers, garbage disposals, and what material you want your sink made out of. On this page, we will answer all of your sink-buying questions and related sink materials.
- How to Choose a DishwasherDishwashers can range from elegant high-end models to small, counter-top units. Choosing the right dishwasher will depend on the features you want and the look of your kitchen. In this section, we will help you pick the perfect dishwasher for you dream kitchen.