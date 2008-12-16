Top 10 Ideas for Outdoor Living Spaces

Many of us take pride in our homes, investing countless hours rearranging and remodeling the interior. But it can also be refreshing to step out of the confines of the inside and spend some time outside. It's especially enjoyable during the spring, summer and fall months. When the weather is favorable, it's difficult to miss out on a nice day outside.

But spending time outside doesn't mean you have to forfeit your creature comforts. With a few small adjustments you can make your outdoor space comfortable and inviting. Turning a yard, patio, porch or other outdoor area into a functional living space can be a rewarding task, and will expand your living space to the outdoors. With the right setup, you can spend more time in the sunshine and fresh air, and host events al fresco for friends, family and neighbors. Read on to learn 10 ideas for outdoor living spaces, whether it's for the front yard, the back yard or both.