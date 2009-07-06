Home & Garden
10 Patio Decorating Ideas

by Sara Elliott & Natalie Kilgore
Deck and Patio Lighting

Good lighting will make your patio safer and enhance your home's security. Embedded lights, like those in stepping stones and even stairways, help you watch your step -- literally. Landscape lights can illuminate walkways or mount to posts, fences or walls.

Regardless if you're looking to keep your electricity-related costs to a minimum or you'd like to do your part to help the planet, solar lighting is a great option.These fixtures come in a number of styles that'll work in different areas of your landscape. There are no wires to worry about, and solar lights will work almost anywhere the sun shines. A fully charged solar fixture can provide up to 15 hours of illumination.

Another good lighting option is low-voltage (12-volt) lighting. They're inexpensive and available in a number of brightness levels, plus they're energy-efficient.

Adding a few motion sensors around entrances is a good idea, too, as the sudden, surprising illumination will likely cause any would-be intruder to flee before entering your home.

Courteous Lighting

While it's important to provide illumination to areas like stairs and the spaces around pools, ponds and hot tubs, you also need to make sure to adjust lighting so it doesn't shine directly into your neighbors' windows.

