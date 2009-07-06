10 Patio Decorating Ideas

Do Your Homework: Before you start building your fire pit, it's important to research your area's building codes regarding permits and outdoor fires. When choosing an area in your yard, be sure to build away from any shrubs, flammable materials, structures or low hanging trees.

Select Your Materials: Make sure you choose a stone for your fire pit that's uniform in shape, size and quality -- it might be a little more expensive than other materials, but the consistency of these stones will save you time during the project.