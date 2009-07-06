10 Patio Decorating Ideas

5
Build a Fire Pit
Yes, you could buy an inexpensive fire pit consisting of a simple metal bowl on a pedestal, but by spending as little as $500 to $1,000, you can build a sturdy stone or brick fire pit right on top of your patio floor. Here are some tips to get you started:
- Do Your Homework: Before you start building your fire pit, it's important to research your area's building codes regarding permits and outdoor fires. When choosing an area in your yard, be sure to build away from any shrubs, flammable materials, structures or low hanging trees.
- Select Your Materials: Make sure you choose a stone for your fire pit that's uniform in shape, size and quality -- it might be a little more expensive than other materials, but the consistency of these stones will save you time during the project.
- Protect the Interior: You can protect the interior of your stone fire pit by covering the walls with black stove spray paint. This paint is fast-drying, durable, can withstand heat up to 12,000 degrees Fahrenheit and will not blister, flake or peel.