5 Tips to Select a Hot Tub

" " Hot tubs are ideal for lounging with a drink or relaxing with your partner; and they also can be great for your health. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Hot tubs, or spas, are more than just giant outdoor bathtubs for lounging with a drink or a romantic partner; they also can be great for your health. Adding some hydrotherapy to your life can improve circulation and help with relaxation and stress relief. Some spas are even fitted for stationary swimming and are considered exercise hot tubs or swim spas.

Selecting a hot tub for your home -- whether for relaxation, entertaining, exercise, family or couples time -- can be a lot of fun. But as with any big-ticket purchase, choosing the right spa for your needs means sorting through many options and upgrades.

We've put together some tips for getting just the right fit and function for your backyard hot tub, next.