For a deeper cleaning on your tub, add ¼ cup of ammonia and ¼ cup of baking soda to a bucket of warm water. While the baking soda is a little bit abrasive, it is not so rough that it will damage your enamel, and the ammonia will help to cut any grease or soap scum that has built up. Soak a soft sponge in this mix and gently scrub your porcelain until the stains are removed. Be sure to rinse off the paste. (Only use this technique once a month at the most.)

