5 Ways to Make My Home More Sustainable

In the reduce, reuse, recycle triangle, recycling is actually the least desirable action item. Of course, it's much better than adding trash to a landfill, but reusing items that still have some life in them is a much better move for the environment. For example, you can repair broken tools and furniture instead of throwing them away. It's amazing what you can do with a roll of duct tape. Baggies, paper and plastic bags, envelopes and file folders are all items that are easy to store for reuse and usually have a much longer life cycle than most people actually take advantage of. Printer paper has two sides, so save a stack to use for printing drafts and archival documents. Grocery items often come in a type of plastic that many cities don't recycle. Rather than tossing these containers in the trash, they can be used to store any number of household items.

