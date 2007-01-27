While all plants need some water, most don't do well in overly-moist conditions. If you live in a very wet climate, or if your yard is low with swampy or consistently muddy areas, you should consider planting annuals that do well in moist soil.

This page includes links to annuals that thrive in average to moist soil. Check with your local garden center before buying, however, to make sure the plants you choose are suitable for your location.Blue to Purple Annuals for Moist Soil:

Advertisement

Annual Grasses and Foliage for Moist Soil:

Multicolor Annuals for Moist Soil:

Yellow to Orange Annuals for Moist Soil:

Moist and Average Soil Annuals:

Didn't find what you needed? Try Annual Flowers, Annuals, or Perennials for Moist Soil for more information.