Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Annual Gardens

Annuals for Moist Soil

by Sue Loellbach
©2007 Publications International, Ltd. See more pictures of annual flowers.

While all plants need some water, most don't do well in overly-moist conditions. If you live in a very wet climate, or if your yard is low with swampy or consistently muddy areas, you should consider planting annuals that do well in moist soil.

This page includes links to annuals that thrive in average to moist soil. Check with your local garden center before buying, however, to make sure the plants you choose are suitable for your location.Blue to Purple Annuals for Moist Soil:

Advertisement

Annual Grasses and Foliage for Moist Soil:

Multicolor Annuals for Moist Soil:

Yellow to Orange Annuals for Moist Soil:

Moist and Average Soil Annuals:

Didn't find what you needed? Try Annual Flowers, Annuals, or Perennials for Moist Soil for more information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How can you recycle water for your outdoor garden?

How to Preserve Geraniums

Are pansies delicate flowers?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement