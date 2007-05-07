Avocado, though challenging to propagate, can be fun to grow in a glass. See more See more pictures of vegetables

Everyone should try growing an avocado from seed at least once! Choose a ripe fruit and carefully remove the pit.

Take off its brown covering and suspend it over a glass of water using toothpicks pushed into its side: only the base of the pit should touch water. When roots appear, transfer it immediately to a good potting mix. When the stem reaches one foot high, prune it back by half to stimulate branching. Pinch regularly to keep the plant dense and attractive.

Avocado Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Persea americana

Common Names: Avocado, Alligator Pear

Light Requirement for Avocado: Bright Light

Water Requirement for Avocado: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Avocado: High

Temperature for Avocado: House to Cool

Fertilizer for Avocado: Balanced

Potting Mix for Avocado: All-Purpose

Propagation of Avocado: Seed

Decorative Use for Avocado: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Avocado: Demanding

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.