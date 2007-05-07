Everyone should try growing an avocado from seed at least once! Choose a ripe fruit and carefully remove the pit.
Take off its brown covering and suspend it over a glass of water using toothpicks pushed into its side: only the base of the pit should touch water. When roots appear, transfer it immediately to a good potting mix. When the stem reaches one foot high, prune it back by half to stimulate branching. Pinch regularly to keep the plant dense and attractive.
Avocado Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Persea americana
Common Names: Avocado, Alligator Pear
Light Requirement for Avocado: Bright Light
Water Requirement for Avocado: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Avocado: High
Temperature for Avocado: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Avocado: Balanced
Potting Mix for Avocado: All-Purpose
Propagation of Avocado: Seed
Decorative Use for Avocado: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Avocado: Demanding
Learn how to care for house plants:
