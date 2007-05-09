Baby tears plant is a mosslike, creeping plant composed of threadlike stems with tiny, kidney-shaped, apple-green leaves. It attractively drapes itself over the side of the pot or, if pinched, makes a perfect mound of foliage.
Advertisement
Although it likes high humidity, baby tears also needs good air circulation. That is why it will not do well in covered terrariums. A piece of stem pressed onto damp mix will soon root.
Baby Tears Plant Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Soleirolia soleirolii (Helxine soleirolii)
Common Names: Baby Tears, Corsican Curse, Corsican Carpet Plant, Irish Moss, Mind-Your-Own-Business
Light Requirement for Baby Tears Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Baby Tears Plant: Very Moist
Humidity for Baby Tears Plant: Very High
Temperature for Baby Tears Plant: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Baby Tears Plant: Balanced
Potting Mix for Baby Tears Plant: All-Purpose
Propagation of Baby Tears Plant: Division, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Baby Tears Plant: Table, Terrarium
Care Rating for Baby Tears Plant: Demanding
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.