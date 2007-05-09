Baby tears plant has dainty round leaves and drapes or forms a mound, depending on pinching. See more pictures of house plants.

Baby tears plant is a mosslike, creeping plant composed of threadlike stems with tiny, kidney-shaped, apple-green leaves. It attractively drapes itself over the side of the pot or, if pinched, makes a perfect mound of foliage.

Although it likes high humidity, baby tears also needs good air circulation. That is why it will not do well in covered terrariums. A piece of stem pressed onto damp mix will soon root.

Baby Tears Plant Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Soleirolia soleirolii (Helxine soleirolii)

Common Names: Baby Tears, Corsican Curse, Corsican Carpet Plant, Irish Moss, Mind-Your-Own-Business

Light Requirement for Baby Tears Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Baby Tears Plant: Very Moist

Humidity for Baby Tears Plant: Very High

Temperature for Baby Tears Plant: House to Cool

Fertilizer for Baby Tears Plant: Balanced

Potting Mix for Baby Tears Plant: All-Purpose

Propagation of Baby Tears Plant: Division, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Baby Tears Plant: Table, Terrarium

Care Rating for Baby Tears Plant: Demanding

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.