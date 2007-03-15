Beets tolerate frost and do best in the cooler areas of the country, but they will go to seed without making roots if the plants get too cold when young. Plant them as a winter crop in the southern parts of the country. In a hot climate, pay special attention to

to give seedlings a chance to establish themselves. The roots become woody in very hot weather. Plant beets two to three weeks before the average date of last frost.





Plant beets in rows spaced 12 to 18 inches apart.







Harvesting Beets



Both the leaves and the root can be eaten. Eat thinned seedlings like spinach; they do not transplant well. It takes about 60 days for a beet to reach 11/2 inches in diameter, a popular size for cooking or pickling. They will quickly grow larger if they have plenty of water. Pull the beets up when they reach your desired size.



Types of Beets





Beet lovers have several colorful beet types to choose from. We've listed the different varieties of beets below.

Detroit Dark Red, harvest at 60 days, is a deep red, finely-grained sweet standard beet.

Golden, harvest at 55 days, has gold-colored skin and flesh.

Lutz Green Leaf, harvest at 80 days, is often grown as a fall crop; its red flesh has lighter zones.

Egyptian Flat, harvest at 50 days, is squat and early.

There are many ways to enjoy beets. Learn how to select and prepare beets in the next section.



