Health Benefits of Beets
Beets are indeed a treat -- a deliciously hearty and satisfying vegetable that is rich in nutrients and naturally low in calories and fat.
Beets contain a wealth of fiber -- half soluble and half insoluble. Both types play roles in fighting fat. These colorful root vegetables contain powerful nutrient compounds that help protect against heart disease, birth defects and certain cancers, especially colon cancer.
Beets make a tasty and healthy addition to your diet.
Nutritional Values of Fresh and Cooked Beets
Serving Size: 2 beets
(2" diameter each)
|Calories
|88
|Fat
|<1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0 g
|Cholesterol
|0 mg
|Carbohydrate
|20 g
|Protein
|3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4 g
|Sodium
|154 mg
|Folic Acid
|160 micrograms
|Magnesium
|46 mg
|Manganese
|<1 mg
|Potassium
|610 mg
|Carotenoids
|21 micrograms
