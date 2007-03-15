Beets are indeed a treat -- a deliciously hearty and satisfying vegetable that is rich in nutrients and naturally low in calories and fat.



Health Benefits of Beets





Beets contain a wealth of fiber -- half soluble and half insoluble. Both types play roles in fighting fat. These colorful root vegetables contain powerful nutrient compounds that help protect against heart disease, birth defects and certain cancers, especially colon.

.







Beets make a tasty and healthy addition to your diet.



Beets are particularly rich in

calcium , and iron . Consuming adequate amounts of folic acid during the childbearing years is a must for women ; a deficiency in this critical nutrient has been linked to neural-tube birth defects. But this important vitamin is critical to lifelong health for men , women, and children, because long-term deficiencies have been linked to heart disease

Nutritional Values of Fresh and Cooked Beets



Serving Size: 2 beets

(2" diameter each)

Calories 88 Fat <1 g Saturated Fat

0 g

Cholesterol 0 mg Carbohydrat e 20 g Protein

3 g Dietary Fiber 4 g

Sodium 154 mg Folic Acid 160 micrograms Magnesium 46 mg Manganese <1 mg

Potassium

610 mg Carotenoids

21 micrograms

