Blackberry Lily, Leopard Lily

Belamcanda is an East Indian name for this genus of iris-like plants that are native to China, Japan, and Korea They have escaped from gardens and are now established in pastures and along roadsides in many northeastern states.

Description of blackberry lily: Blackberry lilies have 10-inch long, sword-shaped leaves that give rise to 2-foot stems. Each stem holds many 6-petaled, orange flowers speckled with red. Flowers only last for a day, drying with a twist into tight spirals, then falling as pods develop. They are, however, soon followed by other blossoms, flowering during July and August. Eventually the oval, green pods split open to reveal attractive, shiny black seeds.

Growing blackberry lily: Belamcandas prefer well-drained and fertile soil in full sun. They resent heavy clay soils where the roots have a tendency to rot. Ease of care: Easy.

Propagating blackberry lily: By division of the rhizomes in early spring or by seed.

Uses for blackberry lily: A large grouping of these plants looks especially attractive when backed by a stone wall or in company with gooseneck plants (Lysimachia clethroides) or planted among mounds of two ornamental grasses.

Blackberry lily related species: Belamcanda flabellata has 8-inch leaves and bears yellow flowers. Hello Yellow grows to 15 inches.

Blackberry lily related varieties: Freckle Face produces flowers of a light orange that bloom the first year if planted early.

Scientific name of blackberry lily: Belamcanda chinensis

