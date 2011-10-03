Calculating Convection Oven Cooking Times

" "

While every oven is going to be a little different, you're basically looking at three ways to turn a conventional-oven recipe into a convection-oven recipe:

Reduce cooking temperature by 25 degrees F (about 15 degrees C).

Reduce cooking time by 25 percent.

Reduce both temperature and time by less than 25 percent.

So if you're baking cookies, and the recipe tells you to bake them at 350 degrees F for 12 minutes in a regular oven, you'll bake them instead at:

350 degrees F for 9-10 minutes

325 degrees F for 12 minutes

Approximately 340 degrees F for approximately 11 minutes (or some other minor adjustment in each element)

For shorter cooking times (like cookies), the adjustment will be smaller than for longer cooking times (like roasts).

To save time, refer to the conversions of common conventional-oven baking/roasting times listed on the chart above, and remember, these are only examples -- always refer to the specific recipe you're working from!

It's always a good idea to check your food about 5-10 minutes before the full cooking time is up. This will help you avoid over-cooking while you get used to your convection oven.

Ultimately, switching to a new type of oven is going to require a bit of experimentation at first, and it may take some trial-and-error to get it exactly right -- so perhaps your official Thanksgiving turkey isn't the meal for your inaugural convection run. But when you do hit that sweet spot, you'll probably find that the handful of overcooked meals was entirely worth it.

