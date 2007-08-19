Caring for Bromeliads

Greenhouses are great environments for growing bromeliads.

Bromeliads are tolerant plants that can survive in a variety of temperatures.

Most of the bromeliads in captivity are happy at "people temperatures," with a minimum of 45 degrees Fahrenheit and a maximum of 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, they can take even higher temperatures provided the humidity is increased. While they can also take temperatures down to freezing, they are happier if it doesn't get below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

A rule of thumb: the lower the temperature, the lower the humidity; the higher the temperature, the higher the humidity. Good air circulation provides more carbon dioxide for growing and cuts down on the possibility of disease.

Depending on the variety, bromeliads will need different amounts and types of light. In the next section, learn about the light requirements of bromeliads.

