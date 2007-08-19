Caring for Bromeliads

Some bromeliads are found on shaded, lower branches of trees.

In their natural habitats, bromeliads grow in the full range of light conditions from full sun to partial shade.

Many bromeliads are quite tolerant, but the variegated plants will often become solid green if they are given too much shade. Plants with soft green leaves usually need less light than those with stiff, leathery foliage.

Since light varies with geography and season, it is best to take directions from the specific plant. Plants that have been growing in shade or that have been traveling must adjust gradually to brighter light.

Depending on the variety, bromeliads will grow well in subdued to bright artificial light. Fourteen to sixteen hours of fluorescent light a day will usually maintain leaf color.

When the plants begin to bloom, move the plants to the area below the center of the tubes. Use your windows for large bromeliads and grow the smaller plants under lights.

Depending on the plant variety, the location, the light, and the temperature, bromeliads will need different amounts of water and humidity. In the next section, learn about the water and humidity requirements of these plants.

