How Central Vacuum Systems Work

Central vs. Portable Vacuums
As the technology of portable vacuums has evolved, they have in turn become more expensive. As the difference in price between central vacuum systems and portable vacuums has lessened, central vacuum systems have become a more practical and cost-effective solution to cleaning your home. There are several benefits to central vacuum systems:
- Healthier Air - Central vacuum systems eliminate the re-circulation of dirty air inside your living area because the dust and debris is carried through the walls to an out-of-the-way receptacle.
- Power - Central vacuums have three to five times more power than traditional vacuums. Because the power unit is not meant to be portable, it can contain a more powerful motor than traditional vacuums.
- Convenience - Central vacuums eliminate the need to carry a heavy unit from room to room or up and down the stairs. There are no cords to trip over, and your power brush can be inserted right into the wall inlet locations that you choose, instead of into pre-determined electrical outlets.
- Home Value - Investing in any permanent appliance in your home should help increase the value when you decide to sell. Central vacuums can be installed in existing homes or in homes that are under construction.
- Noise - Generally, central vacuum systems are quieter than traditional vacuums. Remember that the power unit is located elsewhere (garage, basement, etc.), so the noise will probably be insulated.
- Versatility - Central vacuums offer the same range of attachments and accessories that portable vacuums offer.
- Cost - Central vacuum dealers claim that central vacuums save you money by prolonging the life of your carpeting, drapes and furniture through deeper cleaning.