How Central Vacuum Systems Work

As the technology of portable vacuums has evolved, they have in turn become more expensive. As the difference in price between central vacuum systems and portable vacuums has lessened, central vacuum systems have become a more practical and cost-effective solution to cleaning your home. There are several benefits to central vacuum systems:

Cost - Central vacuum dealers claim that central vacuums save you money by prolonging the life of your carpeting, drapes and furniture through deeper cleaning.

Versatility - Central vacuums offer the same range of attachments and accessories that portable vacuums offer.

Noise - Generally, central vacuum systems are quieter than traditional vacuums. Remember that the power unit is located elsewhere (garage, basement, etc.), so the noise will probably be insulated.

Home Value - Investing in any permanent appliance in your home should help increase the value when you decide to sell. Central vacuums can be installed in existing homes or in homes that are under construction.

Convenience - Central vacuums eliminate the need to carry a heavy unit from room to room or up and down the stairs. There are no cords to trip over, and your power brush can be inserted right into the wall inlet locations that you choose, instead of into pre-determined electrical outlets.

Healthier Air - Central vacuum systems eliminate the re-circulation of dirty air inside your living area because the dust and debris is carried through the walls to an out-of-the-way receptacle.

Central Vacuum Terms

Amps - This is the electrical current draw of the motor, the electricity required to operate the vacuum motor.

Bag - This is a collection device for dust/dirt/debris used by some vacuum cleaning manufacturers.

CFM (Cubic feet of air per minute) - This is the maximum amount of airflow when the vacuum is operating. Debris can only be pulled into a vacuum if there is sufficient air being circulated.

Cyclonic action - This is the natural action found in a tornado. In a vacuum, the air carrying the dirt swirls in downward, in a cone-shaped pattern, like a tornado, and the majority of the debris is separated from the air stream as the air reaches the bottom of the swirl.

Fan - This is the combination of blades that spin to create the airflow, producing the vacuuming action.

HEPA (High Efficiency Particle Arrestor) - This is a filter used to reduce the number of contaminants in the air. Many vacuums now contain HEPA filters to reduce airborne dirt and allergens.

Maximum air watts - This is the air power delivered to the power unit, recognized by the American Society of Testing Materials (ASTM) as the best way to measure the actual cleaning power of a vacuum system. Manufacturers can provide maximum air wattage statistics for each vacuum system.

