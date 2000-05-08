Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Tools & Materials

How Chain Saws Work

by Marshall Brain

Under the Covers

Here is the right side cover plate for the saw:

When you remove the cover plate, you expose the centrifugal clutch:

Advertisement

You can also see the spark arrestor and the spark plug:

Also visible is one end of the gas tank.

On the other side of the engine you find the pull-cord and the air intakes:

In the above photo, the air intake to the left of the pull-cord handle supplies cooling air to the engine, and the two smaller intakes to the right of the pull-cord handle supply air for the carburetor. Removing the plate covering the carb reveals a paper air filter, and then the choke plate and the carb's venturi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Jackhammers Work

10 Hand Tools that Have Real Power

10 Must-have Tools for Any Workshop

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement