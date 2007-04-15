Cynoglossum, the Greek word for "hound's tongue," and "Chinese forget-me-not" are both aptly chosen names. The delightful flowers resemble the common garden forget-me-not (Myosotis sylvatica), and the leaves indeed look like Fido with an open mouth.

Description of Chinese forget-me-not: Large, hairy, rough leaves grow on stems up to 30 inches high. They are topped with many sprays of 3/5-inch, gentian-blue flowers that bloom in July, lasting well into August. Ease of care: Easy.

Advertisement

: Cynoglossums want full sun and a good, well-drained but moist soil. They will also do surprisingly well in dry soils. In good soil, growth will be exuberant and stems will flop over.

: By division in spring or by seed.

: While the flowers are welcome in the formal garden bed or border, these plants seem better suited for the wild garden, as the leaves can be quite unruly. Stems should be cut off in the fall.

elated variety: Dwarf Firmament produces sky blue blossoms on 18-inch plants.

Scientific name for Chinese forget-me-not: Cynoglossum nervosum

Want more gardening information? Try: