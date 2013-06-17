10 Tips for Surviving Communal Bathrooms

" " Ryan McVay/Photodisc/Thinkstock Sharing a bathroom with a bunch of strangers is not much fun. What can you do to make it a better experience? See other pictures of college life

What truly separates man from beast is how we humans do our dirty work. Anyone familiar with one often-used sarcastic response knows that bears do, to put it euphemistically, poop in the woods. If you've ever walked down a city street or spent time on a farm, you probably understand that all manner of animals from pigeons to pigs have absolutely no problem using sidewalks, park benches and open fields as their own public toilets.

Meanwhile, our advanced species is generally pretty sensitive in terms of where and when we rid our bodies of excess water and waste. These are usually private matters, but bathroom trips become something of a team effort in places like offices, dorms and shared living spaces where the setting is communal. A little bit of simple etiquette can go a long way in easing the pain, repugnance and overall irritation that often come with shared bathroom experiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pop a squat and take a peek at 10 tips for making the best of a shared bathroom.