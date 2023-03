You can get down on your hands and knees and scrub your toilet with a sponge, or you can spend a few extra dollars and invest in a toilet wand. Not only do these bathroom tools give you access to the darkest depths of the bowl without having to get very close to it, but they're also great for cleaning out the tank -- if you ever get around to that.

You can find toilet wands with disposable heads, so you don't have to replace it in the holder that inevitably winds up full of grody toilet water. Just keep in mind that the disposable ones aren't environmentally friendly, so be sure to buy some carbon offsets to assuage your green side.

