Companion Planting: The Do's and Don'ts of Growing Plants Together

" " A companion planting of amethyst zinnias with sun gold cherry tomatoes is a great idea. Zinnias deter cucumber beetles and tomato worms. Molly Shannon/Shutterstock

One of the biggest determining factors for whether your vegetable plants become healthy producers might come as a surprise: It's their neighbors.

A vegetable garden is a lot like a forest. Just underground, roots intertwine and networks are created, connecting every plant to those around it. Plan your garden strategically, and you can use some plants to deter pests from others, use herbs to improve the flavor of your vegetables, and increase yield. Plant the wrong things together, and you could inadvertently stunt a plant's growth.

It's a practice called companion planting, and it's been around for thousands of years. Follow these tips to help your plants benefit each other — and learn which plants shouldn't be neighbors — and you'll get the most out of your garden.