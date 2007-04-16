Cupid's dart, one species of this small genus, is at home in the garden. The botanical name is derived from a Greek word that means "a strong incentive," since ancient Greek women used it for a love potion.

Description of Cupid's dart: The blue or white flowers resemble annual bachelor's buttons. They grow about 2 inches across on 20-inch stems with narrow, woolly leaves. Ease of care: Easy.

: Plants need a location in full sun with perfectly drained soil. Winter wet will rot the roots.

: By division or by seed. Seeds sown early will flower the first year.

: Use the plants in the front of the garden in a grouping to provide a drift of flowers. Cupid's dart makes both a good cut flower and a fine everlasting flower for winter bouquets.

elated variety: Alba bears white flowers.

Scientific name of Cupid's dart: Catananche caerulea

