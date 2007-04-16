Home & Garden
Cupid's Dart

by C. Colston Burrell
Cupid's dart is a perennial flower that comes in See more pictures of perennial flowers.

Cupid's dart, one species of this small genus, is at home in the garden. The botanical name is derived from a Greek word that means "a strong incentive," since ancient Greek women used it for a love potion.

Description of Cupid's dart: The blue or white flowers resemble annual bachelor's buttons. They grow about 2 inches across on 20-inch stems with narrow, woolly leaves. Ease of care: Easy.

: Plants need a location in full sun with perfectly drained soil. Winter wet will rot the roots.

: By division or by seed. Seeds sown early will flower the first year.

: Use the plants in the front of the garden in a grouping to provide a drift of flowers. Cupid's dart makes both a good cut flower and a fine everlasting flower for winter bouquets.

elated variety: Alba bears white flowers.

Scientific name of Cupid's dart: Catananche caerulea

Want more gardening information? Try:

