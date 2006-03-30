Old-fashioned bleeding hearts are like purple bells on a string. See more pictures of perennials. ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Perennial flowers are beautiful flowers that give color to the world with all of their varied forms.

Perennials Image Gallery

Advertisement

Perennials are distinct from annuals in that they return year after year, eliminating the need to buy and plant new flowers every spring.

Unlike annuals, which often bloom all summer long, perennials generally bloom only one or, at the most, two seasons per year. There are spring bloomers, summer bloomers, and fall bloomers.

When they're not in flower, perennials are enjoyed for their foliage, which is at least as important as the blooms.

©Publications International, Ltd.