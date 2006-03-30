Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Perennial Gardens

Perennials

by Editors of Consumer Guide
©2006 Publications International, Ltd. Old-fashioned bleeding hearts are like purple bells on a string. See more pictures of perennials.

Perennial flowers are beautiful flowers that give color to the world with all of their varied forms.

Perennials Image Gallery

Advertisement

Perennials are distinct from annuals in that they return year after year, eliminating the need to buy and plant new flowers every spring.

Unlike annuals, which often bloom all summer long, perennials generally bloom only one or, at the most, two seasons per year. There are spring bloomers, summer bloomers, and fall bloomers.

When they're not in flower, perennials are enjoyed for their foliage, which is at least as important as the blooms.

©Publications International, Ltd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

What are asters?

Should you plant lavender in your garden?

What type of perennial plant thrives in the West?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement