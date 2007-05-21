How Garbage Disposals Work

When choosing a new garbage disposal, your decision may hinge on a few key factors. You'll want a minimum one-half (1/2) horsepower motor and you'll want to look for stainless steel parts to avoid corrosion. Unless you have a good reason for getting a batch feeding model, you'll also want to look for continuous feed. Batch feed disposals are the kind that run when you insert a special sink stopper in the opening and turn to activate the system. Continuous feed disposers typically operate by a wall switch. Another good rule of thumb is that the larger the garbage disposal, the quieter it will generally run - an important consideration over the life of heavy usage.

There are a lot of models on the market that meet these basic requirements, so it's possible that at the end of the day your decision will come down to choosing the brand you most trust. Below you'll find some helpful advice and information about some of the best-selling garbage disposal brands.

Waste King, Whirlaway and Sinkmaster

Two of the most popular brands of garbage disposers - Waste King and Whirlaway - are made by the same company, Anaheim Manufacturing. In fact, the Sinkmaster Bonecrushers, another best-selling disposer line used to be made by Anaheim before they changed the name of the series to Waste King Gourmet. Waste King Gourmet series disposals are considered by many to be the finest available because of their precision-engineered motors, stainless steel grinding components and corrosion-proof housings. Although Insinkerator (below), is the best-selling brand, Waste King disposers are considered by many to be the Cadillacs of garbage disposers.

Insinkerator

If you're in the market for a garbage disposal, chances are you've come across a few different models by Insinkerator. That's because they're the best-selling brand on the market - and for good reason. The company points to their high-performance motors, easy installation and in-home service warranties as hallmarks of their disposal lines. However, some competitors turn their noses up at Insinkerator's exclusive auto-reverse grind system, claiming that superior engineering eliminates the need for such a system. Of course, Insinkerator claims that the patented system is central to chopping food up efficiently and keeping the disposal sanitary. Insinkerator also manufactures the popular Badger line of garbage disposals as well as the Evolution series made for Lowes Home Improvement.

Kenmore Disposals

Kenmore disposals always seem to get great reviews, which makes sense because Kenmore disposals are manufactured exclusively for Sears by Insinkerator.

KitchenAid and Viking

Arguably, very few people will ever get a good look at your garbage disposer, but if you want see a veritable work of art every time you reach under the sink for the Windex, you'll probably want to look into a Viking or KitchenAid disposer. With a wide palette of available colors, the KitchenAid is the real stunner; although the Viking disposal is nearly as impressive. The KitchenAid lines feature double-edged cutting blades that can grind almost anything into a superfine slush. This system keeps the unit smelling fresher and helps protect against clogs and jams. The Viking models have an impressive cast grind wheel and shredder assembly, but they're primarily known for their super quiet operation. Viking's patented sound-absorption insulation system makes their disposals the perfect choice for maintaining a peaceful kitchen.

Keep in mind that moisture and other conditions under your sink can shorten the lifespan of your garbage disposal. Pay close attention to warranties and make sure that parts are readily available for your model.