Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Garden Design

10 Greenhouses Around the World

by Jessica Brown
9

Walt Disney World

The greenhouses at Epcot practice hydroponic farming.
The greenhouses at Epcot practice hydroponic farming.
Visions of America/Joe Sohm/Digital Vision/Getty Images

For an educational greenhouse with a kid-friendly atmosphere, head to Florida. Within the Epcot Theme Park of Walt Disney World, The Land pavilion houses a series of greenhouses. Guests can peek into The Land's four greenhouses -- the Tropics Greenhouse, the Temperate Greenhouse, the Production Greenhouse and the Creative Greenhouse -- when they take the 14-minute Living with the Land ride [source: Walt Disney World News]. Sites include Mickey Mouse-shaped pumpkins, a 59-foot (approximately 18-meter) tall peach palm and sweet potatoes growing without soil [source: Walt Disney World News].

For a more in-depth view of the greenhouses and the science behind many of the horticultural techniques used by the Disney scientists, buy tickets for the one-hour Behind the Seeds tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

New Sharing Website Links Farmers, Saves Seeds

'Warm Snap': What Happens When Trees and Shrubs Flower Early?

Backyard-Free Gardens: How to Grow Without Space

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement