10 Greenhouses Around the World

The Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden is surrounded by mountains and only showcases native plants. ©iStock/edauksa

Located in South Africa, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden is only about 13 kilometers (approximately 8 miles) from the center of Cape Town and set on the eastern slope of Table Mountain [source: South Africa Tourism]. It's one of South Africa's oldest botanical gardens, having been founded in 1913, and also one of its largest at about 528 hectares (approximately 1,305 acres) [source: South African National Biodiversity Institute]. The botanical garden is unique because it displays only indigenous South African plants.

One of the highlights of the gardens is the Botanical Society Conservatory, completed in 1996. The 17,600-square-foot (approximately 1,600-square-meter) facility houses one main room and four smaller adjacent rooms [source: van Jaarsveld]. The conservatory is divided into areas by climate and location in South Africa. For example, if you're looking for a plant found in the northern region of South Africa, you would go to the northern part of the conservatory. Representing the arid conditions of South Africa, plantings include the baobab tree, succulents, bulbs, ferns, aloe plants and Fynbos vegetation unique to the Cape floral region of Africa [source: South African National Biodiversity Institute].

Next, we head even further south to Antarctica.