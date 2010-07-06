Home & Garden
Top 10 Ideas for Small Water Features

by Jessica Willis & Melanie Radzicki McManus
10

Water Fountains

There are many options for outdoor water fountains, so it's important to do your research to see which one will complement your space best.

Fountains come in many shapes and sizes. They can go on walls and waterfalls; they can feature decorative toppers, and can be spherical or tiered. They also come in many different types of materials such as copper, cement, brass and stainless steel.

You can use fountains as an accent to your garden, yard or patio. You can even place them in an outdoor pond. Remember that bigger isn't always better in this case. Although fountains can be a great addition to your landscape, they shouldn't overpower your space.

Recommended

