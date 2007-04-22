Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
NEXT PAGE  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Garden Design

How to Care for Roses

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
The challenge of caring for a rose garden is worth the reward -- a collection of colorful, graceful flowers that are a joy to behold. The information and tips in this article will help you care for the roses in your garden.

miniature rose
Growing roses requires special care.

In this article, we'll talk about fertilizing and watering roses, pruning roses, pruning shrubs and climbing roses, protecting roses from winter, protecting climbers and tree roses from winter, protecting roses from pests and diseases and disease-resistant roses.

In the next section, we will talk about fertilizing and watering roses.

Want more information about roses? Visit these links:

  • Rose Gardens: Learn all you need to know to plan, plant and care for your rose garden.
  • Gardening: We answer all of your general gardening questions in this section.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

New Sharing Website Links Farmers, Saves Seeds

'Warm Snap': What Happens When Trees and Shrubs Flower Early?

Backyard-Free Gardens: How to Grow Without Space

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement