Home & Garden
How to Care for Roses

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Pruning Shrubs and Climbing Roses

Shrub and climbing roses require less pruning than bush roses. Their pruning needs are limited to pruning out any winter-damaged stems and weak growth.

Occasionally, thick, older canes should be removed to allow room for younger, more vigorous ones. Climbing roses can be deadheaded in the same way as bush roses to encourage repeated flowering. Shrub roses, on the other hand, will produce colorful hips for added color in the fall and winter if their faded flowers are not removed. 

This shrub rose produces great color in every season.
This shrub rose produces great color in every season.

Keep reading to learn about protecting roses from winter.

