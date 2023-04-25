Hügelkultur: Creating the Perfect Soil for Your Garden Bed

Step 1. Choose Your Location

First, decide where to build your mound. Look for an area that gets sun for most of the day. If there's a slope nearby, situate your hügel mound perpendicular to it, so as to catch as much rain runoff as possible. A site at least 8 feet (2.4 meters) long by 4 feet (1.2 meters) wide is ideal; you want to give the hügel a wide base to prevent collapse.

Step 2. Create a Clean Base

Once you've chosen the spot, clear it of grass and weeds. Just piling the brush on top likely won't be enough to prevent weed re-growth, so make sure you smother any existing foliage with cardboard or newspaper.

" " Making a hügelkultur raised bed is simple — as the logs, old vegetation and garden debris break down, they will become more compact. Jasmine Sahin/Shutterstock

Step 3. Dig Your Pit and Begin to Fill It

Once the soil is clear, dig down about a foot (0.3 meters), setting aside the topsoil to use later. In the pit, start to pile logs, branches, twigs and other wood, keeping the pile as tight as possible. It's recommended you use a mix of softwoods — think pine, fir, cypress and other conifers — and hardwoods like maple and oak. Try to limit the use of woods like cedar and redwood, which take a long time to break down. Avoid pressure-treated or painted lumber, which can leach toxins into the garden and its plants; be cautious about using black walnut wood for the same reason.

Step 4. Create Alternating Layers of Material

Once the mound grows to a few feet, start to layer in soil and compost such as grass clippings and straw. Keep alternating with layers of wood until the mound is close to the desired height; that might be anywhere from 2 to 6 feet (0.6 to 1.8 meters) tall, but keep in mind that it will shrink considerably as the wood composts.

Top it off with a final layer of soil and then cover the whole thing in mulch. Finally, water it well, and keep it very moist for at least the first few weeks.