More on How to Use Garlic Medicinally
How Much Should You Take?
Large scientific boards make several recommendations about garlic dosage. The Mayo Clinic cites the European Scientific Cooperative on Phytotherapy's recommendation for prevention of atherosclerosis as 3 milligrams to 5 milligrams allicin (3,000 micrograms to 5,000 micrograms allicin) or one clove or 0.5 gram to 1 gram of dried powder.
The World Health Organization recommends 2 grams to 5 grams of fresh garlic, 0.4 gram to 1.2 grams of dried garlic powder, 2 milligrams to 5 milligrams of garlic oil, 300 milligrams to 1,000 milligrams of garlic extract, or some other formulation that yields the equivalent of 2 milligrams to 5 milligrams (2,000 to 5,000 micrograms) of allicin daily.
Go to the Clove
Rather than fussing over garlic supplements that may or may not contain what they claim, just enjoy the heady aroma and flavor of fresh garlic in the foods you eat. You'll always know you're getting the best -- and the most potent -- allicin you can when you add garlic to foods. Consider this:
The Bottom Line
But why exactly should you stink up your breath with garlic? One of the specific benefits is that it may help lower cholesterol. On the next page you'll learn what role garlic plays in the bloodstream.
Want more information about garlic? Try:
- A typical garlic clove weighs about 3 grams.
- The amount of alliin in an average clove ranges from 24 milligrams to 56 milligrams.
- A standard clove will produce about 2.5 milligrams to 4.5 milligrams of allicin per gram of fresh weight when crushed. This means you'll get 7.5 milligrams to 13.5 milligrams of allicin from one typical clove that weighs 3 grams.
With Garlic
- Aim for about 5 milligrams of allicin per day.
- Use supplements that state the amount of "allicin release" rather than "allicin yield" or "allicin potential."
- When reading
supplement labels, note that the amount of allicin is often listed in
micrograms (mcg) rather than milligrams (mg). There are 1,000
micrograms in 1 milligram, so a supplement that contains 5,000
micrograms of allicin has 5 milligrams of allicin, which meets the
European Scientific Cooperative on Phytotherapy's recommendation of 3
milligrams to 5 milligrams of allicin.
- A supplement may contain 500 milligrams of dried garlic bulb, which is equal to 0.5 gram. This falls into the low end of the World Health Organization's recommendation for dried garlic powder. Remember that dried powder contains just a small amount of allicin. Other compounds make up the rest of the tablet.
