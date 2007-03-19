is closely related to

. When your body makes too much of it, it can clog up the bloodstream, which naturally leads to problems at the pump. Therefore, anything that is effective against cholesterol will also help lower the risk of heart disease. Garlic is one such agent.



The tiny garlic clove may play a big role in reducing the risk of heart disease,

, and

. How could such a simple herb have such powerful, far-reaching effects? To explore the answer and gain some appreciation for garlic's labors on our behalf, it's important to have a basic understanding of how the

functions in sickness and in health.

Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. The most common form of heart disease occurs when the arteries that deliver oxygen- and nutrient-rich blood to the heart become narrowed or clogged and lose their elasticity. Blood flow to the heart diminishes or may be cut off completely, starving the organ of oxygen. Without adequate oxygen, the heart can no longer work properly and heart cells begin to die.



Cholesterol and other debris in the blood causes plaque,

which can restrict blood flow and even lead to a heart attack or stroke.



Healthy arteries are similar to flexible tubes, wide open and able to contract and expand slightly as blood surges through with each heartbeat. When there is any injury to the inner lining of these vital tubes -- such as damage caused by high blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels, high blood pressure, tobacco smoke

, and the

-- the body tries to protect and heal the wounded area by producing a sticky substance to cover the damage.

This process is similar to the way we might use spackle to patch a small hole in drywall. But the sticky spackle the body produces to heal the wound causes fatty substances (including cholest

erol), proteins, calcium, inflammatory cells, and other "debris" in the blood to stick to the vessel walls, forming plaque.

As the plaque accumulates on the inner walls of the arteries, the arteries become less elastic, which leaves them vulnerable to even more injury. The gradual buildup of plaque also slowly narrows the inner diameter of the artery, and blood flow is hampered.

In addition, the plaque itself can crack, or bits

of plaque can become dislodged. The body responds by sending platelets (particles in the blood that aid clotting) to form a





In some cases, the blood clot may completely block the flow of blood through the artery. Cells beyond the blockage that depend on a steady flow of oxygen from the blood can die. When this occurs in an artery that feeds the heart muscle (known as a coronary artery), it's called a heart attack. If this happens in a vessel that feeds the brain, the result is a stroke

Cholesterol's Role in Heart Disease



Some cholesterol is necessary for normal body processes -- it is a vital part of cell membranes, transports nutrients into and waste products out of cells, and is part of the structure of many hormones, among other functions -- but too much of the wrong kind leads to trouble. A quick review of cholesterol will help you appreciate the beneficial role garlic might play in your heart's health.





Dietary cholesterol is a fatty substance, or lipid. When you eat cholesterol in food , as in meat, eggs, and cheese, your body breaks it down to digest it, then turns some of it back into cholesterol. Your body also makes cholesterol out of the solid fats (saturated fat and trans fat) in your diet.

Heredity also plays a role in the amount of cholesterol your body produces. Genetics determine whether your body makes a little or a lot of cholesterol from the fats you eat. If you have a family history of high blood cholesterol, your body may make large amounts of the substance regardless of your eating and activity habits.

All this cholesterol is transported throughout your body via your internal highway -- the bloodstream. There are several types of blood cholesterol. The most significant are:

Target Cholesterol Numbes

Here are the optimal blood lipid levels from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (as of 2005):

Total cholesterol: 200 milligrams of cholesterol per deciliter of blood (mg/dL) or less





LDL cholesterol: 100 mg/dL or less





HDL cholesterol: 40 mg/dL or more





Triglycerides: 150 mg/dL or less Note: Cholesterol levels are just one of several risk factors, including family history and smoking, that add up to determine your risk of heart disease. If you have one or more risk factors, you may need to aim for lipid levels lower than the standard ones listed here. Check with your health-care provider.



LDL cholesterol. LDL stands for low-density lipoprotein. LDL is nicknamed "bad" cholesterol because as it flows through your arteries it has a tendency to stick to the artery walls and form plaque. As the plaque builds up, it narrows the arteries. Arteries lined with plaque are no longer flexible and elastic. Instead, they are inflexible and "hard," which makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood throughout the body, increasing your blood pressure. The more clogged the artery, the harder it is for blood to flow and deliver oxygen and nutrients to every part of the body.



HDL cholesterol. HDL stands for high-density lipoprotein. HDL carries the nickname "good" cholesterol because it works to eliminate excess blood cholesterol so it doesn't collect in the arteries and increase your risk for heart attacks and strokes. HDL carries cholesterol to the liver, where it is metabolized and then eliminated from the body. The higher your HDL level, the lower your chance of getting heart disease.

Triglycerides. Triglycerides are another form of lipid. Although they are not cholesterol, they do adversely affect your heart's health if you have too many in your blood. They can contribute to the thickening of artery walls. Your body manufactures triglycerides, and they are also present in food.

