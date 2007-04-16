Home & Garden
Gas Plant, Burning Bush

by C. Colston Burrell
Gas plant, or burning bush, is a perennial flower that comes in pink and white varieties. See more pictures of perennial flowers.

Gas plant, or burning bush, is the only species in its genus. Rumor has it that its leaves, if lighted with a match on a breathless summer evening, will produce a gas and burn with a faint glow. Many have tried, but few have reported success. The genus is named in honor of plants that grew on Mount Dicte in Crete.: A handsome plant resembling a small bush, gas plants grow between 2 and 3 feet high with glossy, compound leaves and attractive white flowers. The leaves have a faint, lemony scent. Ease of care: Easy.

: The location of a gas plant must be chosen with care. Once planted it will persist for decades, although it cannot be moved as its roots resent any disturbance. A spot in full sun with good, humus-rich, moist, and well-drained soil is needed. Plants are usually purchased as 2-year-old seedlings. Allow 3 feet between plants if grouped.

: By seed.

: In flower or out, this is an attractive plant for the border since, even after flowering has passed, the seed heads provide visual interest.

Gas plant, burning bush related varieties: Purpureus bears pink flowers, and Rubra has flowers of a rosy-purple.

Scientific name of gas plant, burning bush: Dictamnus albus

Want more gardening information? Try:

