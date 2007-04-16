Gas plant, or burning bush, is the only species in its genus. Rumor has it that its leaves, if lighted with a match on a breathless summer evening, will produce a gas and burn with a faint glow. Many have tried, but few have reported success. The genus is named in honor of plants that grew on Mount Dicte in Crete.: A handsome plant resembling a small bush, gas plants grow between 2 and 3 feet high with glossy, compound leaves and attractive white flowers. The leaves have a faint, lemony scent. Ease of care: Easy.

: The location of a gas plant must be chosen with care. Once planted it will persist for decades, although it cannot be moved as its roots resent any disturbance. A spot in full sun with good, humus-rich, moist, and well-drained soil is needed. Plants are usually purchased as 2-year-old seedlings. Allow 3 feet between plants if grouped.

: By seed.

: In flower or out, this is an attractive plant for the border since, even after flowering has passed, the seed heads provide visual interest.

Gas plant, burning bush related varieties: Purpureus bears pink flowers, and Rubra has flowers of a rosy-purple.

Scientific name of gas plant, burning bush: Dictamnus albus

