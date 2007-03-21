Glass and Ceramic Glues

Most multipurpose adhesives will bond glass and ceramics, but specialized versions often bond them more securely. They include:
- China and glass cement: Many cements are sold for mending china and glass. These cements usually come in tubes. Acrylic latex-base cements have good resistance to water and heat. Clamping is usually required.
- Silicone rubber adhesives: Only silicone adhesives made specifically for glass and china are recommended. They form very strong bonds, with excellent resistance to water and temperature extremes. Clamping is usually required.
