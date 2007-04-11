Home & Garden
Gooseneck Loosestrife

by C. Colston Burrell
Gooseneck loosestrife has whorls of small flowers in See more pictures of perennial flowers.

Gooseneck loosestrife is one of the few plants that deserves such a descriptive common name -- a number of them in bloom truly look like a gaggle of geese ready to honk at an intruder. The genus is named after King Lysimachus of Thrace.

Description of gooseneck loosestrife: Gooseneck loosestrifes have alternate, simple leaves on stout stems that grow to 3 feet tall. They end in nodding whorls of small, white flowers that bloom in the summer. Ease of care: Easy.

Growing gooseeneck loosestrife: This particular member of the loosestrifes prefers a good, well-drained, moist soil in full sun or partial shade. If the site is to its liking, it will quickly spread -- so contain the roots if necessary.

Propagating gooseneck loosestrife: By division or by seed.

Uses for gooseneck loosestrife: Put these plants in a moist part of the bed or border or use them unrestrained in the wild garden. They are also excellent cut flowers.

Gooseneck loosestrife related species: Lysimachia punctata, or the garden loosestrife, is an old-fashioned garden plant with bright yellow flowers that whorl around the stem among the leaves. Height is between 2 and 3 feet, blooming in early summer. It will tolerate drier soil if given partial shade.

Gooseneck loosestrife related varieties: Geisha is variegated with cream and yellow.

Scientific name for gooseneck loosestrife: Lysimachia clethroides

Want more gardening information? Try:

