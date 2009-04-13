Home & Garden
Top 10 Mistakes in Bathroom Design

by Jessica Brown
10

Small Budget for a Big Project

When you plan your bathroom project, expect to be over budget. Some people feed in a fudge factor of 15 to 20 percent for unseen circumstances, while others cross their fingers and hope for the best. The second approach has some serious potential consequences, including having to use the bathroom down the road at the gas station until you resolve billing disputes with your contractor.

Unforeseen issues with mold, dry rot, electrical service, antiquated plumbing and insufficient water pressure can blast a hole in your budget and leave you with a gaping void where your new shower was supposed to be. If you're scraping pennies together to afford that imported tile you want, you might consider waiting until you have a few more coins in your piggy bank.

Did You Know?

Building codes are designed to keep you safe. Before you embark on a bathroom upgrade, familiarize yourself with the codes for your area. They'll help you plan a safe installation and one that won't send up any red flags when you sell your home.

