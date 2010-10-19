Not Your Grandmother's Wallpaper: The Return of Wallpaper

Textured wallpaper can bring a subtle depth to the walls. Liquorice/Riser/ Getty Images

Textured wallpaper is another trend that's in like Flynn. Many of the available textures are straight from nature, and even with their earthy palette, they add warmth and dimension to a room. Grass cloth is one of the most popular choices, ranging in price points from vinyl prints that look like grass cloth to a pricier version that's made from the real thing. Linen and bamboo are other popular options. If you want to bring the outdoors in, there are papers that mimic granite, slate and stone and look as legit as the real thing. Would you love the look of an exposed brick wall in your loft or living room? You can choose from many brick-patterned wallpapers for the same effect at a fraction of the cost of actual brick. If you like the idea of adding texture to your walls but want to pick your own colors, you can even get textured wallpaper with a paintable surface.