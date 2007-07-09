Dining Room Decorating Ideas

©Joseph H. Horan, FASID In keeping with a French mood, drapes are simple but sophisticated.

The creamy colored walls and wood floor in this French-country-influenced formal dining room readily adapt to the major furniture pieces: a glass-topped dining table with a hefty travertine base and twin arched-top china cabinets.

Flanking the window, the cabinets play up the space's lofty ceiling; while the dishware on display inside the cabinets interjects subtle color. Around the table, a half dozen upholstered chairs contribute comfort.

Add an elaborate triple-tier chandelier, a needlepoint rug in muted shades, and some handsome art, and all your guests will want to dress up for dinner.

" " ©Joseph Horan, FASID A travertine wall shelf is balanced on the other side of the dining room with a lean console.

Although at its best when the table is set as it is here with a collection of antique china and clear and cobalt stemware, the room maintains its character even when not called into service. Spied from the living room through a gracious arch, it's the kind of dining room that enhances an entire house with its regal presence.

