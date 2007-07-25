so its design ©Michael BlevinsThe kitchen is often the center of a home, should reflect your lifestyle.

Coming up with decorating ideas is the first -- and maybe the most important -- step in remodeling your home. While you may have a sense of the style you want for each room of your house, it's difficult to determine what types of furnishings or materials to use in achieving your goal.

Fortunately, we've compiled a number of decorating ideas for home's interior, including the kitchen, dining room, bedroom, bathroom, home office, and auxiliary spaces such as the entranceway, hallways, and attic. We also have ideas for outdoor living spaces such as the deck and patio. And if you have kids, you'll want to see our articles on decorating for infants, toddlers, children and teens. The links below will take you to decorating ideas that will inspire your own creative designs. You just may end up with the home of your dreams!

Decorating Ideas, by Style

Cabin Decorating IdeasThe history of cabin decor embraces many styles, from enchanting Early American and clean-lined Shaker to ornate Victorian and understated Arts & Crafts. Discover how to transform your log cabin into a cozy retreat.

Country Decorating IdeasCountry decorating is a natural fit for today's busy lifestyles. It's casual and comfortable, just what we long for at the end of the day. Learn how to create a living space that is intelligent, organic, and sometimes off-beat.

Modern Decor IdeasIf you're a city dweller, you thrive on the excitement only an urban environment can provide. At the same time, you need a serene refuge from the busy city. Find out how to accommodate both needs with a style that's all your own.

Decorating Ideas, by Room

Kitchen Decorating IdeasA work­able, pleasing kitchen boosts the sale price of a home. Consider the decorating ideas in this article to give your kitchen a new look. Find out how to add bold color, wood detail, and more.

Bathroom Decorating IdeasBathrooms require adequate light, good ventilation, plenty of storage, and fittings and fixtures that are both practical and attractive. Use our decorating tips to help you put together the perfect bathroom for your home.

Bedroom Decorating Ideas

Bedrooms aren't just a place to sleep -- they serve as a relaxing retreat from the day's hectic events. See the decorating ideas in this article and transform your bedroom into an island getaway, a Parisian retreat, a casual comfort zone, and more.

Kids Bathroom Decorating Ideas

If you're designing a bathroom just for kids, you can go a little wild. While you may want to keep costly installed materials fairly neutral, you can paint the walls a bright, lively color -- it's an inexpensive way to make a splash. The same goes for towels and non-slip bath rugs. You'll also want to purchase a sturdy, low step-stool and shatterproof acrylic or plastic accessories. Find more kids bathroom decorating ideas in this article.

Teen Bedroom Decorating Ideas

Redecorating can be a fun project you and your teen can share. If you both come to an agreement on major items like the bed and desk, the rest of your budget can be spent on colorful wall paint and fun, funky accessories such as beanbag chairs. Find more wild (and economical) ways to help your teen express his or her individuality in this article.

Toddler Bedroom Decorating Ideas

Decorating for little ones who are past the baby stage but not quite school-age can be challenging but fun. Safety should come first, so walk through your child's room at his or her eye-level to get an idea of what you'll need to create a safe place for your child. After that, you can move on to the fun stuff. Storybook themes are fun, and posters with acrylic frames are an easy way to indulge your child's passing fancies. Find more practical toddler bedroom decorating ideas in this article.

Kids Bedroom Decorating Ideas

Children between the ages of 6 and 11 are busy discovering the world around them, so decorating their bedroom can be an adventure. At this stage, a grade-schooler will want to have input into his or her room. If the two of you clash on the issue of color, a compromise is to buy smaller furniture and accessories in the hue desired by your child. Kids at this age have hobbies that are part of their self-definition, so reinforce those that are positive. Learn more useful ideas in this article.

Dining Room Decorating Ideas

Create a separate, formal dining room or a comfortable dining area in another room with these dining room decorating ideas. We'll show you how to design a glamorous, modern, traditional, or romantic dining area.

Home Office Decorating Ideas

A successful home business starts with a well-designed home office. Learn how to decorate your home office to include natural light, adequate storage, functional details, and more.

Decorating Auxiliary Home Spaces

A home's entranceway, hallway, mudroom, and attic are often overlooked when it comes to decorating. But these spaces and their styling are essential to the overall beauty of your home. Use this article's decorating advice to spruce up the neglected areas of your home.

Playroom Decorating Ideas

A "real" playroom can make all the difference in your home. It gives the kids a place to play during the cold winter months when outdoor activity is limited, and it provides a space the kids can let loose -- and you won't have to worry about your fine furniture. Wherever you locate the playroom, you'll want lighting that's protected from the occasional football toss; easy-care flooring; and comfortable, movable, easy-to-clean furnishings. Find more ideas for creating a fun playroom in this article.

Safety Tips for Decorating Kids Rooms

Safety is an important issue when decorating your child’s room. Therefore, you should examine furniture, toys, paints, and fabrics before using them to decorate. Even the placement of your child’s bed in relation to the doorway is a decision in which safety comes into play. Get safety tips, ideas, advice, and more in this article.

Baby Nursery Decorating Ideas

Your precious infant's nursery will become a special place for you and your child. You will be spending a lot of time there, so make it a place where you'll both be comfortable. In addition to a crib and a changing table that meet modern safety standards, you'll want a comfortable chair where you can cuddle or rock your newborn. Learn more about making baby's nursery a special place.

Window Treatment Ideas

Window treatments are more than a decorating decision -- they also serve a functional purpose. Curtains, shades, blinds, shutters -- or any combination of these window dressings -- admit or block sunlight and provide privacy. From flowing curtains to matchstick shades, find the perfect window treatments to decorate your home.

Deck Ideas

An attractive, functional outdoor living area can be one of the finest features of a home, enhancing its appearance, increasing its livability, and bringing pleasure to those who use the space. Find a wide sampling of deck styles to serve as inspiration for developing and planning outdoor living spaces.

Patio Ideas

A good patio can become a travel-free substitute for a weekend getaway. Find a multitude of patio ideas in this article, whether you're planning an all-new addition to the yard or just sprucing up the space you've got.