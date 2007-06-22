Light-colored furniture and plants create a homey feeling around this cozy dining room table.

Every house should be a warm haven, a place where we throw off the cares of the world and relax with family and friends. From the kitchen where we launch our busy days to the bedrooms where we close our eyes at night and dream, we want each space to reflect our personal tastes and sensibilities. But we desire that our rooms be comfortable and practical. Pulling all the components together is a tall order, and yet it's also wonderfully rewarding. Use the home decorating tips we've provided here as inspiration, and create the kinds of rooms your loved ones will want to hurry home to enjoy.

Formulate a Decorating Plan

Advertisement

Before you get to work tearing down walls or throwing the paint up on the walls, there are a few steps to take first. Take the time to formulate a decorating plan; it'll save you time and money.

Decorating Tips for New Homes

If your home is being newly constructed, now is the time to get involved in decorating before the home is completed! Use these decorating tips for new homes, and learn how to make an imprint on your home before the contractors finish their job.

Integrating New Decorating Ideas

Decorating a room in a new style can clash with the old style in adjoining rooms. Learn how to integrate new decorating ideas throughout your home so that the style feels unified, not disjointed.

Form and Function in Decorating

Everyone wants their home to be pretty, but to make it inviting as well, it must live up to its function. Is there ample seating in the TV room for big families? Is there enough space in the entertainment room around the pool table to shoot? Learn how to combine form and function to create an ideal living space.

Tips for Starting a Decorating Project

Before your start decorating a room, it's best to assess what you have to work with. Is the dry wall caving in? Is the plumbing leaking? Fix these things first, and then you're ready to start your decorating project.

Tips for Decorating on a Budget

Most people can't afford to undertake a huge endeavor, like decorating a room, without looking at the final price tag. If you're decorating on a budget, these tips will help you achieve the look you want without the exorbitant cost.

Organizing a Decorating Project

These tips on organizing a decorating project will not only help you track your current undertaking but future ones as well. Plus, good organization can help you save money in the long run.

DIY Decorating vs. Using a Professional

Although do-it-yourself projects can be fun and rewarding, they aren't always feasible. Unless you're an expert at removing asbestos or wiring electricity, it's best left to the professionals. Use these tips to determine what you can handle and what you should hire out to contractors.

Achieving Balance with Decorating

Love that oversized chair but feel like it swallows up all the space in the room? Want to display your tiny trinkets but afraid they're too delicate for a large space? Learn how to achieve balance with decorating and make any space -- no matter its size -- visually pleasing.

Decorating with Color

Adding a splash of color to any room livens up a space. But before you select a color, consider the function of the room and how the color makes you feel. If you're a morning person, painting your bedroom a bright magenta may help you start the day with energy, but if you can't face the morning without a strong cup of coffee, a soothing shade of blue may be best. Learn more about choosing a color scheme.

Tips for Decorating with Texture and Patterns

Color isn't the only way to infuse a room with personality; texture and patterns are a great way to add a unique touch. From velvet fabric on a sofa to mosaic tile-covered end tables, texture and patterns draw the eye to interesting details. Use these tips to decorate with texture and patterns.

Lighting Design Tips

Do you have a gorgeous painting hidden in the shadows? Do the overhead lights in your cozy bedroom make it feel more like a hospital room? Learn how to design a lighting scheme that bathes each room in your home in the perfect glow.

To learn more about interior design and get tips and information on decorating your home, visit:

­