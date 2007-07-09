Bedroom Decorating Ideas

©Janet Brown Interiors, Eric Roth Photography

Whether you're decorating a master bedroom, a child's room, a teenager's room, or a guest bedroom, follow this expert decorating advice to create the mood you desire.

In this article, you'll learn about decorating styles that will help you create the bedroom you want:

Comfortable and Cozy

Creating space that meets all your requirements might simply involve choosing the fabrics, colors, and furnishings that make you feel good.

Island Getaway

Among the most popular bedroom themes is the island paradise. Find out how to integrate this look into your bedroom.

Parisian Styling

Borrowing from French tradition and Parisian sensibilities helps to create a romantic mood. Learn how to develop this mood in your sleeping space.

Pink and Pretty Girl's Rooms

Nothing is more fun for mother or daughter than creating the ultimate pink bedroom. Find out how to select just the right shade of pink, and learn about all the frilly extras.

Faux Painting

Apply your eye for style and creativity on a faux project that will transform the look and feel of your bedroom.

Traditional European Style

Find out about the decorating techniques used by Europeans.

Choosing Themes

Knowing how to theme your bedroom can be a challenge. Read about various decorating themes and find out how to choose the theme that's best for you.

Relaxing and Casual

Create an oasis that seems miles away from the rest of your home -- as pace of your own.

Here are some additional helpful tips for taking on a bedroom decorating project:

Master Bedrooms

­Master bedrooms are not just spaces where we go to slumber. They are relaxing havens where we can examine the day's events and retreat into a meditative and inquisitive state. Do you want your b­edroom to be a Zen-like sanctuary filled with soothing neutral tones or a French provincial bonbon?

Make it the bedroom of your dreams with a sleep-inducing bed, adequate storage, and good lighting. Include family photographs, a TV, a sound system, a desk -- whatever makes you content.

Follow the experts' counsel: Expand a tight room with light colors and filmy curtains, and cozy up a big room with warm tones (such as raspberry or periwinkle) and patterns (such as gingham, toile, or stripes). To make the most of every foot of space, station bigger pieces of furniture parallel or perpendicular to the walls.

No matter whether you choose funky mismatched nightstands or the pair that came in your bedroom suite, be sure they are as high as the top of the mattress. You don't want to have to fumble in the dark for the phone or your alarm clock.

Boost a boring nightstand set by including a quirky flea-market find such as an old chest to hold extra blankets.

A miniature muslin bag stuffed with rosemary or lavender will prevent mustiness and keep a chest, drawer, or linen closet smelling fresh. Attractive, quality linens will ensure a heavenly rest.

Kids' Rooms

From nursery to preteen, it happens fast! Choose neutral colors and wallpaper that will adapt as the child grows. In lieu of bunnies, use a small-print wallpaper. Rather than buy furnishings that are age-specific, look for pieces that will endure, such as a rocker or armoire. The armoire can hold toys now, electronic gear later.

If you're remodeling, install childproof electrical outlets for future use. Built-in bookcases and dressers provide lasting storage. Shelves, window seats with pullout drawers or lift-up seats, and cubbyholes can serve as storage.

Shaker pegs and plastic bins also instill order.

Designate a vinyl confetti-print floor that resists scuff marks as the play area, and a comfy island of carpet with a ton of floor pillows as a place for quiet pursuits.

Rather than floor or table lamps that might take up a lot of space and end up getting knocked down, look to wall sconces and recessed lighting. Framed maps, antique animal prints, and posters will generate visual interest without being babyish.

Teens' Rooms

Create a private hangout for your teen using the teen's favorite colors and sensible furnishings. A bed is the center of their universe; it's where they talk on the phone and lounge with friends.

Opt for comfortable simple bedding like a duvet and a minimum number of pillows to encourage bed-making.

Twin beds are practical for sleep-overs and, painted the same color, need not match. Upholster the headboards, or decorate them with stencils.

Mismatched but coordinating linens will keep separate beds looking upbeat. Try yellow-and-white-checked sheets with a red bedskirt on one bed, for example, and red-and-white-checked sheets with a yellow skirt on the other.

Wallcoverings that mimic decorative painting techniques or their favorite fabric, such as denim, are also cool in girls' or boys' rooms.

Call in modular units customized with shelves and drawers, a flea-market desk refurbished with paint, or an antique table as a workstation. Install shelves nearby to hold books and papers. A large bulletin board is a good catchall for photos and sports schedules. And an ergonomically designed office chair is a healthy choice for a young back.

Guest Rooms

Necessities for guests include a comfortable bed, a good reading light, a place for clothes (a portion of the closet, an antique coat rack, or a stretch of simple Shaker pegs), and privacy. For entertainment, move in a tiny television, a compact disc player, and a stack of magazines.

A pretty drinking glass on a tray by the bed, a basket of fresh fruit for late-night nibbling, and a soft throw are welcoming extras. And don't forget a stack of plump towels.

If your home doesn't allow space for a full-time guest abode, consider a sleeping area in your home office with a modular unit that features a fold-down bed.

Additional creative solutions include boat- or railcar-style berths, faithful futons, and the summer winner, an enclosed porch. Delicate sheers hung on rods in front of the porch screens or yards of diaphanous muslin suspended above the bed will enhance the fanciful feeling of sleeping outdoors.

­Now that we've covered the different types of bedrooms, let's move on to various decorating themes. In the next section, learn how to turn your bedroom into a true comfort zone.

