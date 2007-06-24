Decorating Styles

With plenty of seating, this hearth becomes a favorite meeting place.

Meticulous cherry mill-work in this mountain retreat is a reminder of the emphasis the Arts and Crafts style placed on craft.

Here, the warm-hued wood and the stonework fabricated of local Idaho quartzite (a metamorphic rock consisting essentially of quartz in interlocking grains) create a similar look for a great room where skiers gather. The sliver of a mantel on the hearth allows space for favorite photographs without distracting from the beauty of the natural stone.

" " Glass-front cabinets help bring light into the kitchen.

Natural warm colors and high-quality but informal materials were the mandate of the Arts and Crafts movement. The comfortable furnishings also speak to the style.

In the kitchen area, which remains in full view of the hearth, and in the entry, cherry wood cabinetry continues the mood. Even the light fixtures are reminders of the period's tenet to combine the useful with the beautiful.

An Arts and Crafts sensibility awards everything a storage spot, so no matter how large the crowd, the room stays neat.

At night, pools of soft light -- some even spilling from the cleverly placed second-story interior window -- illuminate the mill-work and make it more lustrous still.

The Arts and Crafts design of this house features the patterns of nature in its woodwork and stone features, and in the colors used in the decorating scheme. For an equally warm yet comfortable and homey look, see the next page to explore a Casual Chic design.

