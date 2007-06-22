Decorating a Room

These comfortable leather chairs and the warm colors of the kitchen entice the family around the island to spend time and dine.

Close your eyes and you can see the room you want. Dressed with color and artfully arranged, it's just right. Now all you need to do is to make the dream a reality. Where to start? With the basics: walls, floors, ceilings, windows, and furnishings. Kitchens and baths will warrant extra attention when it comes to fixtures, surfaces, and appliances. And storage is never to be forgotten anywhere. Give your attention to each of these, and before you know it, you'll put together an extraordinary room -- the very image of the one you envision ­­-- from top to bottom.

WallcoveringWallcoverings aren't just limited to paint! Murals, wallpaper, stenciling, and fabrics all offer stylistic, eye-catching design concepts. Find out if mounting your favorite collection on the wall is right for you.

FlooringDid you know that angling tiles on a floor make a room seem bigger? Flooring is an important part of any room. Learn how to choose the right type of flooring that fits the style of your room and is durable.

Window Treatments and DoorsAlthough functional, window treatments and designs on doors can enhance an overall design concept and brighten any room. Learn more about window treatments and door designs.

Placing Furniture

Until the furniture is moved into a room, your decorating idea will be incomplete. Learn how to select and place within a room pieces of furniture that you love and that fit your lifestyle.

Countertops and Backsplashes

Countertops and backsplashes in kitchens and bathrooms aren't just utilitarian work spaces. Check out the almost infinite numbers of attractive options available to help decorate your rooms.

Kitchen and Bath Cabinets

Cabinets occupy a lot of space in a kitchen or bathroom, so it's essential that they match your design concept. Learn how cabinets that keep us organized can make or break a decorating idea in a room.

Placing Large Appliances

Appliances make our lives easier, but they also come in a variety of sizes, styles, and colors to fit any home. Read these tips to help you set up a work space that facilitates how you cook in the kitchen.

Storage and Shelving

Although storage and shelving helps keep us neat and organized, it also lends itself to wonderful decorating ideas. Check out the different types of storage and shelving that might fit your design concept and how to display your favorite objects.

Faucets, Fixtures, and Hardware

These kitchen and bath accessories are an easy and vibrant way to change the look of a room. Get ideas on how to select faucets, fixtures, and hardware that you'll love.

