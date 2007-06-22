Decorating a Room

Close your eyes and you can see the room you want. Dressed with color and artfully arranged, it's just right. Now all you need to do is to make the dream a reality. Where to start? With the basics: walls, floors, ceilings, windows, and furnishings. Kitchens and baths will warrant extra attention when it comes to fixtures, surfaces, and appliances. And storage is never to be forgotten anywhere. Give your attention to each of these, and before you know it, you'll put together an extraordinary room -- the very image of the one you envision -- from top to bottom.
WallcoveringWallcoverings aren't just limited to paint! Murals, wallpaper, stenciling, and fabrics all offer stylistic, eye-catching design concepts. Find out if mounting your favorite collection on the wall is right for you.
Advertisement
FlooringDid you know that angling tiles on a floor make a room seem bigger? Flooring is an important part of any room. Learn how to choose the right type of flooring that fits the style of your room and is durable.
Window Treatments and DoorsAlthough functional, window treatments and designs on doors can enhance an overall design concept and brighten any room. Learn more about window treatments and door designs.
Until the furniture is moved into a room, your decorating idea will be incomplete. Learn how to select and place within a room pieces of furniture that you love and that fit your lifestyle.
Countertops and backsplashes in kitchens and bathrooms aren't just utilitarian work spaces. Check out the almost infinite numbers of attractive options available to help decorate your rooms.
Cabinets occupy a lot of space in a kitchen or bathroom, so it's essential that they match your design concept. Learn how cabinets that keep us organized can make or break a decorating idea in a room.
Appliances make our lives easier, but they also come in a variety of sizes, styles, and colors to fit any home. Read these tips to help you set up a work space that facilitates how you cook in the kitchen.
Although storage and shelving helps keep us neat and organized, it also lends itself to wonderful decorating ideas. Check out the different types of storage and shelving that might fit your design concept and how to display your favorite objects.
Faucets, Fixtures, and Hardware
These kitchen and bath accessories are an easy and vibrant way to change the look of a room. Get ideas on how to select faucets, fixtures, and hardware that you'll love.
To learn more about interior design and get tips and information on decorating your home, visit:
- Interior Decorating: Get tips on how to decorate your home and read about organizing a project and selecting an interior design that fits your lifestyle.
- Home Decorating Tips: Learn about home decorating styles and get tips on how to plan and complete decorating projects.
- Decorating Styles: Are you traditional or eclectic? Learn about decorating styles for your home.
- How to Design a Kitchen: Create a kitchen that works for you and get tips on how to choose and place appliances and create a decorating scheme.
- Kids Rooms: Get tips on decorating your child’s room, with information on colors, smart strategies, and money-saving tips.